FORMER DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE STANDS BY CLAIM SHE’S GIVEN UP ON WHITE PEOPLE

Posted on by
After losing the Democratic primary to a white incumbent, former Colorado congressional candidate Saira Rao has decided it is time to “give up on white people.”

Rao tweeted a link to an April New York Times column asking the question “Should I Give Up on White People?.” Rao commented, “Short and long answer: YES.”

Rao, the daughter of Indian immigrants, challenged long-time Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette in the Denver congressional district, but only received 31 percent of the vote.

“I stand by it,” Rao told Colorado Politics about her tweeted statement. “It’s incumbent on white people and not people of color to solve it,” Rao said, just as it’s incumbent on men to solve sexism. – READ MORE

