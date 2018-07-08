Bye, bye, banana? Scientists trying to save fruit from tropical disease

Could one of your favorite fruits be on the brink of extinction?

According to multiple reports, a type of fungal infection called the Panama disease is spreading in Africa and Asia.

The concern is if it spreads to South America. That’s the biggest supplier of the Cavendish banana; most bananas consumed around the world are that type.

Scientists are hoping a wild banana in Madagascar may hold the key to prevent extinction. It’s immune to the disease, but there are only five remaining trees.- READ MORE

