Former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien says a network exec told her she could only book the ‘right kind’ of black guests

Former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien has accused an unnamed executive producer at the network of insisting that she only book the “right kind” of black guests on her show.

O’Brien, who co-anchored CNN’s “American Morning” from 2003 to 2007, made the allegation in a pair of tweets Saturday, in which she alleged the producer singled out New York Times columnist Charles Blow as the “right kind” of black person, but not radio host Roland Martin.

Charles Blow, she told me, (also a frequent guest) was ‘the right kind of Black’. — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) June 14, 2020

“Reminds me of the cnn exec who told me: ‘Roland Martin isn’t the ‘right kind of’ Black person,'” O’Brien wrote in the tweet. “She didn’t want me to book him on my show.”

“Charles Blow, she told me, (also a frequent guest) was ‘the right kind of Black,'” the former CNN anchor added in a follow-up tweet. – READ MORE

