CRACKDOWN: Feds Have Indicted More Than 50 Individuals For Rioting During George Floyd Protests

At least 50 people are facing Federal riot charges for inciting or committing violent acts during national anti-racism protests, according to the Department of Justice, and more arrests are yet to come. So far, however, none of the individuals taken into DOJ custody have official ties to any “Antifa-type” organization.

“The federal charges cover a variety of alleged criminal behavior — including impersonating a US Marshal in Florida, aiming a laser at a police aircraft in Wisconsin and inciting a riot in Illinois that caused damage to more than 50 businesses,” the New York Post reported Friday, based on a cache of documents released to CBS reporter Catherine Herridge.

Most of the arrests — at least 40 of the 53 — were for violent acts, including tossing Molotov cocktails into law enforcement vehicles and into the front windows of stores and other businesses and toppling “historically significant” statutes on federal land.

“Of the 51 cases, spread across 18 states, brought by the Justice Department thus far, 20 involve allegations related to arson; 16 involve the illegal possession of a firearm, more often than not by a felon; another eight people face charges related to inciting a riot or civil disorder,” Forbes added. – READ MORE

