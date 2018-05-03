True Pundit

Former CNBC director pleads guilty to hiding camera in bathroom to spy on teenage au pair

A former CNBC television director for “The Suze Orman Show” plead guilty to unlawful surveillance on Tuesday for hiding a camera in the bathroom of his New York home to spy on the family’s 18-year-old nanny.

Dan Switzen, 44, admitted to planting the camera in a tissue box in the bathroom at his home in Westchester county on Nov. 13, where he hoped to capture his au pair and her two friends she invited over on video, The New York Daily News reported citing prosecutors.

One of the friends found the camera in the bathroom and reported it to police, according to the paper, which originally broke the story in December.

Switzen, who also had to register as a sex offender, will be sentenced on Aug. 1 and could face up to four years in prison, the paper reported. – READ MORE

