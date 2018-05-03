Associated Press omits Democratic party affiliation from report on anti-Semites in DC government

An Associated Press report said that “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” are rampant in “DC city government” did not state that all of the lawmakers identified for anti-Jewish remarks in the story were members of the Democratic Party.

The story, published Wednesday and authored by Ashraf Khalil, bore the headline “Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories roil DC city government.”

It mentioned City Councilman Trayon White, who posted a video on social media claiming that Jews control the weather; Mayor Muriel Bowser, who was present for a meeting with lawmakers including White, wherein he claimed the “Rothschilds” controlled the World Bank; D.C. Public Housing Authority board member Josh Lopez, who organized a rally to support White; and Councilman Jack Evans, who is quoted in the story as also offering words of support for White.

All four officials are registered Democrats, something the story never pointed out. Josh Lopez, the Housing Authority board member, resigned on Tuesday. – READ MORE

