Former Clinton Strategist Says There’s ‘Still a Political Logic There’ for a Hillary Clinton 2020 Bid

Former Clinton strategist Mark Penn says not to close off the idea of a 2020 presidential run for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Penn added to the speculation that Clinton may end up jumping into the crowded Democratic presidential primary race.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” on Sunday, the former strategist was asked by host Maria Bartiromo if Clinton would join the race.

“There’s still a couple of days here,” Penn responded. He added: “I don’t know whether she’ll look at the Michael Bloomberg thing and say, ‘The field’s too crowded now. I missed my opportunity,’ or the opposite, ‘Wow, the field’s weak, I could come in. I could get 165,000 donors, I’m tied with Biden in some of these early states…’ There’s still a political logic there for her.” – READ MORE