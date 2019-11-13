Hillary Clinton, Still Dwelling on 2016, Says She Could Have Won if She Were ‘Gutsier’

During a radio interview she did with the BBC, Democrat Hillary Clinton lamented that the outcome of the 2016 presidential election may have been different had she simply been “gutsier.”

Clinton’s appearance was part of an effort to promote a new project alongside her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, titled “The Book of Gutsy Women.”

The former secretary of State was asked to name a time in her life when she failed to live up to the expectations of a “gutsy” woman.

While many may have cited the Benghazi terrorist attacks of 2012, Clinton naturally pivoted to her humiliating defeat in the previous presidential election.

"I thought I was as gutsy as I could be, but I probably could have been gutsier," Clinton continued, "if I figured out a way to reveal what was happening in a more effective way."