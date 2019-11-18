Former Clinton Aide Says Biden Is a Repeat Offender of Using ‘Gendered Language’

A former aide to Hillary Clinton said on Monday that former Vice President Joe Biden has a problem with using “somewhat gendered language.”

During an interview on “CNN Newsroom,” Jess McIntosh, a former director of communications for Clinton’s presidential campaign, said Biden’s comment calling fellow presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) “angry” was gendered.

“When you call a woman angry, it’s pretty obvious how people are going to take that, and Joe Biden has had a number of issues in using somewhat gendered language when talking about his Democratic rivals.”

McIntosh also noted a moment in the fourth Democratic presidential debate when Biden said he helped get the votes to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. – READ MORE