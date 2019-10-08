Former CIA Officer: Trump Impeachment ‘Hoax’ “Very Similar To A KGB Operation”

Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp says the so-called whistleblower the Democrats are using to try to impeach President Trump is part of another Deep State hoax.

Shipp says, “This is not a whistleblower. Let’s just start with that. This is a leaker…”

“This person did not have anything to blow the whistle on. Everything written in this document is written not by this leaker, but by attorneys, and it is hearsay. There is no evidence in it whatsoever. It is not a whistleblower complaint. He did not go through proper channels. He went directly to Congressman Adam Schiff, and people have got to understand this is another shadow government Deep State operation actually trying to remove the President. What they did was real sly. If they would have brought this leaker ahead, they would have taken him apart. The whistleblower, or leaker, would have been investigated. Everybody connected with him would have been investigated…

So, what they craftily did was put him under the whistleblower statute so he could not be investigated. The mysterious sources he was using could not be investigated, and that’s their plan. That’s what they did and also actually changed the whistleblower rules to include hearsay, which would have been thrown out of court. This is a Deep State operation like Russia collusion 2.0. . . . This is another criminal operation to impeach Donald Trump…This is very similar to a KGB or SVR operation.”

Shipp says this type of hoax could not be perpetrated on the public without the help and coordination of the mainstream media (MSM). – READ MORE