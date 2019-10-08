WATCH: Pelosi confuses names, locations; suffers speech problems — includes Lincoln in founding fathers?

If liberals have their way, a woman who regularly acts in a bizarre fashion could be the next president through impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday and no less than four times referred to the location as “Greenboro.”

“So it is my honor as Speaker of the House to bring greetings from the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives to the Democrats of South Carolina, and to be here in Greenboro,” Pelosi told party activists.

After marring her former colleague John Spratt’s name, the House Speaker had to look up her current one’s. – READ MORE