FORMER CIA DIRECTOR JOHN BRENNAN IS ‘THINKING ABOUT’ TAKING LEGAL ACTION OVER REVOKED SECURITY CLEARANCE

Former CIA Director John Brennan told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Friday night that he is considering legal avenues in response to the president’s revocation of his security clearance.

“I think that’s why there’s been such an outcry from many intelligence professions, not to support me, but to support the principle that security clearances are something that’s very solemn and serious and should never ever be used for political purposes,” the former director began.

“As you can imagine, a number of lawyers have reached out to say there is a very strong case here, not so much to reclaim mine but to prevent thisx from happening in the future. And so, I am thinking about what it is that I might want to do,” Brennan stated.- READ MORE