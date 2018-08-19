SENATOR SCOTT RESPONDS TO BRENNAN’S TRUMP-RUSSIA COLLUSION OP-ED: ‘THE ENTIRE WORLD WOULD ALREADY KNOW’ (VIDEO)

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott responded on Saturday to former CIA Director John Brennan’s contention that evidence exists that President Trump colluded with Russia.

If such evidence existed, Scott said, “the entire world would already know.”

.@SenatorTimScott: “If there is a scintilla of evidence that the president colluded with the Russians and Brennan had that evidence, the entire world would already know.” pic.twitter.com/ydQwa79GQ5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 18, 2018

“If there is a scintilla of evidence that the president colluded with the Russians and Brennan had that evidence, the entire world would already know,” Scott said during a Fox News appearance with host Neil Cavuto. – READ MORE