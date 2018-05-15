Former Chipotle Manager Awarded Millions After Company Claimed She Stole $626

Former Chipotle manager Jeanette Ortiz was awarded nearly $8 million in damages by a California jury for wrongful termination.

Ortiz was a general manager for Chipotle Mexican Grill across from the campus of Fresno State, according to The Fresno Bee.

She was fired in January 2015 for allegedly stealing $626 in cash.

Her bosses originally claimed to have video evidence of the theft, but when pushed to produce the tape they declined.

The company said the video evidence was destroyed, according to Fresno attorneys Warren Paboojian and Jason Bell, who represented Ortiz in the case.

Fresno County Superior Court jurors ruled Ortiz was not a thief but rather the victim of a scheme to fire and discredit her after she filed a worker’s compensation claim for a job-related injury, The Bee reported. – READ MORE

