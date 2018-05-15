Comedian ‘Jokes’ About Killing ICE Agents, Ends Up on Wrong End of DHS Home Raid

A Brooklyn comedian thought he would celebrate Cinco de Mayo by encouraging people to kill Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Federal authorities were not amused, the New York Post reported.

Jake Flores of Brooklyn went on a Twitter rant May 5 about the cultural appropriation of whites, according to BizPac Review.

“Ok here’s how Cinco de Mayo works in 2018. White people are allowed to culturally appropriate on the condition that you help to destroy ICE. You kill 1 ICE agent and you get to wear a sombrero. 2 kills and you can wear a pancho,” he tweeted in a since-deleted post.

Several other tweets continued what Flores called humor, describing what prizes would be given for killing five ICE agents and then for 100 kills.

The next day, he received an unwelcome visit — from the agency whose members he just put in someone’s crosshairs.

“The kind of language expressed in the tweets, even in an allegedly joking manner, is reckless and irresponsible,” ICE press secretary Jennifer Elzea said in a statement. “It potentially puts at risk those who have taken an oath to uphold the law and protect public safety.” – READ MORE

