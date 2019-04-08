Former Auburn Football Coach Announces Senate Run, #MAGA Support

On Saturday, Tommy Tuberville — who became a national name during his ten-year highly successful run as the head football coach at Auburn University, during which time his team pulled off a perfect season but was famously left out of the BCS National Championship Game — announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate to represent Alabama in 2020. The seat is currently filled by Democrat Doug Jones, who narrowly edged out scandal-plagued Republican Roy Moore in the 2017 special election to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions after President Trump named him attorney general.

“After more than a year of listening to Alabama’s citizens, I have heard your concerns and hopes for a better tomorrow. I am humbled to announce the next step — I will be a @GOP candidate for US Senate. I invite you to join my team,” Tuberville announced on Twitter Saturday, notably including the MAGA hashtag at the end of the tweet: “#TeamTommy #ALSen #MAGA.”

After more than a year of listening to Alabama’s citizens, I have heard your concerns and hopes for a better tomorrow. I am humbled to announce the next step — I will be a @GOP candidate for US Senate. I invite you to join my team. https://t.co/jlW8VdXpoq #TeamTommy #ALSen #MAGA — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) April 6, 2019

The tweet links to his campaign site, TommyForSenate, which reiterates the announcement and invites supporters to sign up and volunteer.


