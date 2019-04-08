Poll: Joe Biden Crushing Bernie Sanders in South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden is significantly leading the Democratic primary race in South Carolina according to a poll released on Monday.

Biden leads the field convincingly with 32 percent of the vote, according to a poll of voters conducted by Change Research, while Sen. Bernie Sanders only has 14 percent support. Kamala Harris comes in third place with 10 percent followed by Corey Booker and Beto O’Rourke tied at nine percent.

Biden has yet to officially announce his run for president.

Stacy Abrams, the former failed candidate for Georgia Governor, has not announced a 2020 campaign but currently has 7 percent support in South Carolina, tied with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. – READ MORE