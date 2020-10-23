FNC’s Wallace: If Hunter Story Was True — ‘We Would Have Seen the Fruits of That Investigation by Now’ (VIDEO)

Fox News host Chris Wallace said Thursday on “America’s Newsroom” that if the allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden had financially profited from his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings that would have been discovered by now.

(…)

He concluded, “The question is whether or not in fact he personally benefitted financially, the 10% for the big guy. Remember that the hard drive —it gets complicated here, the computer guy in Delaware gave to the FBI in December of 2019 — so about 10-11 months ago — they’ve had and one assumes that had Biden taken money from a foreign entity while he was vice president and had he lied because we’ve seen his tax returns from 2019 that we would have seen the fruits of that investigation by now.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --