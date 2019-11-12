FNC’s Napolitano Questions Trump’s ‘Fitness for Office’ — He Has ‘Criminally Obstructed,’ Disparaged Constitution (VIDEO)

Napolitano said, “In nearly three years in office, President Donald Trump has spent federal dollars not authorized by Congress, separated families and incarcerated children at the Texas-Mexico border in defiance of a federal court order, pulled 1,000 American troops out of Syria ignoring a commitment to allies and facilitating war against civilians there, and sent 2,000 American troops to Saudi Arabia without a congressional authorization or declaration of war.”

fox nation is not just for over the top pro-trump takes, it is also for dissent too real to air on fox news pic.twitter.com/DOpnTE6P5D — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) November 11, 2019

He continued, "He has also criminally obstructed a Department of Justice investigation of himself, but escaped prosecution because of the intercession of an attorney general more loyal to him than to the Constitution — the Constitution! At the outset of his presidency, Trump took the presidential oath of office, promising that he would faithfully execute his obligation to preserve protect and defend the Constitution. James Madison, the scrivener of the Constitution, insisted that the word faithfully be in the presidential oath and that the oath itself be in the Constitution to remind presidents to enforce laws and comply with constitutional Provisions whether they agree with them or not and to immunize the oath from congressional alteration. Recently, Trump referred to a clause in the Constitution as 'phony,' and he thereby implied that he need not abide it nor enforce it, notwithstanding his oath."