Tulsi Gabbard Gets Lawyers Involved, Accuses Hillary Of Defamation, Demands Retraction

Attorneys for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) penned a letter to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday demanding that she retract her previous remarks suggesting that the Democratic presidential candidate is a “Russian asset” who is being “groom[ed]” to run as a third-party candidate.

“Your statement is defamatory, and we demand that you retract it immediately,” Gabbard’s lawyer wrote, calling for Clinton to both verbally retract the comments and post her retraction to social media.

“In making the statement, you knew it was false. Congresswoman Gabbard is not a Russian asset and is not being groomed by Russia,” the letter continued. “Besides your statement, no law enforcement or intelligence agencies have claimed, much less presented any evidence, that Congresswoman Gabbard is a Russian asset. This fabricated story is so facially improbable that it is actionable as defamation.”

The letter comes less than a month after the twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate sat down with President Barack Obama’s former campaign manager, David Plouffe, during an appearance on his podcast “Campaign HQ.” – READ MORE