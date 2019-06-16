Flynn Hires Sidney Powell – Mueller’s “Pit Bull” Meets His Match, Again

Embattled Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has hired well known defense attorney Sidney Powell to represent him before his sentencing hearing in Washington D.C.’s federal court. Flynn, who fired his attorney’s last week, will still fully cooperate with the government in all cases pending, Powell told SaraACarter.com.

Flynn’s former legal counsel Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony offered no explanation for their abrupt dismissal telling SaraACarter.comthey “decline to comment.”

“He is and will continue to cooperate with the government in all aspects,” Powell told SaraACarter.com. “He and his family truly appreciate all the cards and letters of support from countless people and the contributions to the defense fund which are even more important now.”

Powell noted that Flynn’s case file, “is massive” and “it will take me at least 90 days to review it.”

Kelner and Anthony submitted a two-page motion last week to the federal judge. Flynn’s sentencing will be based on his 2017 guilty plea to special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors for one count of lying to the FBI. – READ MORE