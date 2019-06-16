Pelosi accuses Republicans of tolerating Trump’s unethical behavior for ‘money’

“Appalled” by President Trump’s comments on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called out Republicans for refusing to hold him accountable and suggested they did so in order to make money.

“What is it about the Republicans in Congress? How much more can they bear of the president’s unethical behavior that they think that they are honoring their oath of office?” she asked during a press briefing on Thursday.

“And I believe these are all connected. I think it’s all about money,” she told reporters. She seemed to use as proof Republicans’ reluctance to take up legislation on health care, paychecks, and have “cleaner government.”

“What is it about Mitch McConnell, , and the Republicans in Congress that they do not want to respond to what is so popular across the board in our country,” she said.

Pelosi also suggested that Republicans’ monetary interests traced back to the president’s decision to sell nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia as well as declare a national emergency in order to bypass Congress on the issue. “Follow the money,” she said with her finger raised. – read more