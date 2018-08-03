FLUNKY FBI: Final police report on Las Vegas shooting unable to determine motive

Keystone Cops.

Las Vegas police have concluded their investigation into the Oct. 1 shooting with no clear idea of why Stephen Paddock murdered 58 people and wounded hundreds more.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo released the Metropolitan Police Department’s final report on Friday but said investigators were not able to determine a motive for the deadliest random shooting in U.S. history.

“What we have been able to answer are the questions of who, what, when, where and how,” Lombardo said at a news briefing. “What we have not been able to definitively answer is the ‘why’ Stephen Paddock committed this act.”

Paddock, 64, opened fire with high-powered rifles on concertgoers attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay resort shortly after 10 p.m. He fitted the rifles with devices known as bump stocks so they would fire sustained bursts like automatic weapons.

He killed himself as officers closed in.

Paddock acted alone, left no suicide note or manifesto, and police found no evidence that he belonged to or supported any hate group or terrorist organization, domestic or foreign. He had no criminal record, and financially, he was indebted to no one, the investigation found.

Supposedly. Who would believe anything these people state at this point? READ MORE:

