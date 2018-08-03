New Steele docs turned over by FBI Prove Steele was confidential, paid FBI informant while “Investigating” Bogus Trump Dossier

The FBI confirmed on Friday intelligence True Pundit reported almost ONE YEAR ago: Christopher Steele was on the FBI’s payroll while compiling his phony Trump dossier.

True Pundit broke this story in Sept. 2017

This story is developing.

But much of this story was already reported by True Pundit ten months ago, detailing Steele was on the FBI’s payroll.

James Comey had claimed he did not know if Steele was paid by the FBI. Comey was FBI Director at the time of Steele’s informant relationship with the Bureau, records now show.

Now we know that was another Comey lie.

“The FBI has released 71 pages of documents tied to their relationship with Christopher Steele. Most are redacted payment forms to Steele.

They do show that Steele was told to stop gathering intel after he was determined to be a source for an article in 2016.”

NBC News: The FBI has released 71 pages of documents tied to their relationship with Christopher Steele. Most are redacted payment forms to Steele. They do show that Steele was told to stop gathering intel after he was determined to be a source for an article in 2016. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 3, 2018

From True Pundit in September 2017:

FBI insiders say fired FBI Director James Comey and Andrew McCabe, deputy FBI director, used Bureau funds to underwrite the controversial dossier on President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, sources confirm.

And the deal to dig dirt on a presidential candidate was put together with the help of Sen. John McCain, sources said.

These new revelations in fact might be the worst kept secrets in Washington, D.C. but now rank-and-file FBI agents want the Bureau to come clean on its relationship with the author of the problematic Trump dossier, former British spy Christopher Steele.

True Pundit first received intelligence from FBI sources in March that the Bureau had struck a financial deal with Steele in 2016.

Federal law enforcement agents have since divulged to True Pundit:

Steele was likely paid in the $100,000 range by the FBI for the research. Perhaps even more.

Sen. John McCain was involved in brokering the introduction of Steele or Steele’s preliminary research to FBI bosses.

The FBI routinely pays third-party private Intel firms to gather evidence used to secure federal search warrants and arrest warrants, as well as FISA court warrants.

The FBI does not vet the privately commissioned investigators, like Fusion GPS, who work “off the books” for the Bureau.

The FBI pays such contractors from a budget that is not part of its public expenditures. The transactions are confidential, therefore, Freedom of Information Requests (FOIA) on such transactions are easily and legally denied.

Steele and the firm Fusion GPS may have performed additional privately-commissioned intelligence work for the FBI.

The Steele dossier on Trump has since proven to be chalk-full (chalk, not “chock” used intentionally here) of wild and unproven intelligence.

The more disturbing revelations however, is that a GOP U.S. Senator from the same party as Trump likely assisted the FBI to perform a bogus investigation of a presidential candidate during the 2016 election; the results of which were leaked to the news media in an attempt to boost Democrat Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the presidency.

Also, it now appears the FBI had a definitive role in digging dirt on a presidential candidate with the likely intent to sway an election.

It’s little wonder the FBI has blocked efforts to turn over records on its relationship with Steele, Fusion GPS, and McCain’s role in putting the two entities together.

New Steele docs turned over by FBI thanks to @JudicialWatch lawsuit. Show Steele was confidential, paid informant. Relationship “terminated” on November 1, 2016. More corruption in the anti-@RealDonaldTrump investigation. https://t.co/bFnx1gdAw6 pic.twitter.com/A1fD2ih6or — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 3, 2018

