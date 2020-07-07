Florida’s Coronavirus Fatality Rate Below Several Blue States, 10% of Population Tested

Florida’s coronavirus case fatality rate remains lower than several states led by Democrat governors, such as New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) outlined on Monday. He noted 10 percent of Florida’s population has been tested for the virus — a factor that may be considered when analyzing the Sunshine State’s recent spike in cases.

DeSantis outlined several key facts regarding the spike in cases in Florida, as critics hurry to assign doomsday scenarios to the state, dubbed the next coronavirus hotspot. Many are urging the governor to reverse the reopening process and take drastic measures, such as issuing a statewide mask order.

The governor has refused to succumb to the critics, encouraging a close look at the data instead.

While it is true Florida has continued to report thousands of new cases per day — breaking its all-time single-day case high on Saturday with 11,458 new cases — testing has increased dramatically. The state, which has a population of over 21 million, has tested over 2.2 million, or 10 percent of the population.

The state tested “nearly 400,000 people” the week of 6/29 alone — one of the factors leading to what appears to be a sudden burst in cases

Current data, however, shows Florida in far better shape in terms of the case fatality rate, which on Monday sat at 1.9 percent. DeSantis compared the numbers to Connecticut (9.3 percent), New Jersey (8.6 percent), Michigan (8.5 percent), New York (7.6 percent), Massachusetts (7.4 percent), Pennsylvania (7.2 percent), and Illinois (4.9 percent).

