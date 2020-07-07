Here’s the FULL LIST of Every Company Who Got a COVID-19 Loan — ON YOUR TAX DIME — From the Government

Download the full list of all PPP loan recipients who received more than $150,000 here: Full List

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday released the names of more than 650,000 companies that received funds from the government’s small business lending program, a massive effort intended to support the economy as states shut down in April to contain the viral outbreak.

The Treasury Department identified just a fraction of the total borrowers, naming only those companies that got more than $150,000 in low-interest, forgivable loans through banks working with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Those companies made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small businesses that received loans.

The records released Monday show they include companies tied to the governors of Ohio, New Hampshire and West Virginia, among others, as well as hundreds of private equity firms, securities firms that do business on the New York Stock Exchange, and even payday lenders that charge consumers some of the highest interest rates allowed.