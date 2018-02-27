Florida Police Chief Has Brutal Response to Fla. Deputy: ‘Quit’ if You Won’t Run Toward Gunfire (VIDEO)

Michelle Cook, the police chief for the Atlantic Beach, Florida, Police Department, had a brutal response to former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, who did not enter the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building to confront suspect Nikolas Cruz.

“If you are a police officer and you think to yourself for even one second that you will not be able to run towards the gunfire…please quit now” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *