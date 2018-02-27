Security TV
Bloody Knife Attack Ends Immediately When Bad Guy Sees Hero Holding AR-15 (VIDEO)
There was blood “everywhere” in the hallway of an apartment building in Oswego, Illinois, as a man allegedly attacked a victim with a knife on Monday.
Dave Thomas witnessed the attack unfolding and he knew he had to do something.
“I poked my head out the door. There was a pool of blood, blood was everywhere in the hall. There was still a confrontation going on, there were about three or four people involved at this point,” he recalled to WGN 9.
Thomas said he ran back to his home and grabbed his AR-15 rifle. Moments later, he was ordering the knife-wielding attacker to stop. – READ MORE