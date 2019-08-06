 

Florida Governor Drops Bomb on Epstein Case; Orders Criminal Probe of Sheriff & State Officials

Share:

This story is breaking.

From the Miami Herald reporter who spearheaded the Epstein scandal, comes word that Florida will launch a criminal probe to see why state and local law enforcement allowed Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart deal, allowing him to plead from child sex charges down to violations of prostitution.

This story is developing.

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply