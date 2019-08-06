Florida Governor Drops Bomb on Epstein Case; Orders Criminal Probe of Sheriff & State Officials

This story is breaking.
From the Miami Herald reporter who spearheaded the Epstein scandal, comes word that Florida will launch a criminal probe to see why state and local law enforcement allowed Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart deal, allowing him to plead from child sex charges down to violations of prostitution.
BREAKING: Florida's Governor orders state criminal probe into Palm Beach Sheriff and former State Attorney's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. Story to come.
— julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) August 6, 2019
This story is developing.