Florida Gov. Demanding Proof from Senator over Hacking Claim

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, calling the allegations sensational, demanded on Friday that U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson provide proof to back up his claim that Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state’s election systems ahead of this year’s crucial election.

Scott, a Republican, is running against Nelson, a Democrat, in November’s midterm elections.

During a campaign stop in Tampa, Scott said Nelson must provide “evidence for his claims.”

“This cannot be swept under the rug,” the governor said. “Bill Nelson must come clean and provide a thorough explanation. Elections are not something to try to scare people about.”

Nelson earlier in the week said that Russians were able to get inside the election systems of “certain counties” and “now have free rein to move about.” – READ MORE

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-ca) Described Last Week’s Grand Jury Indictment Of 12 Russian Military Intelligence Operatives — Via Allegations And Information Presented By Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Team — As Part Of “a Game To Get The Public To See Something That Isn’t There.” He Offered His Remarks On Wednesday’s Edition Of Siriusxm’s Breitbart News Tonight In An Interview With Breitbart News Senior Editors-at-large Rebecca Mansour And Joel Pollak.

Issa said, “The premise of the Russian probe is all about a collusion for which there’s not one piece of evidence after a year and a half, and the original investigation was tainted by Peter Strzok and his activities. A lot of people missed it, but it’s not an accident that the downgrading of the offense by Hillary Clinton from a crime to a non-crime — that language change — occurred on Peter Strzok’s own computer, and he finally said, ‘Well, according to the metadata, it was my computer’ Well, of course it was your computer; you did it.”

Issa described as ironic the issuance of indictments related to criminal hacking based on information likely obtained by criminal hacking. He said, “When you see these indictments of people who will never be brought to trial, the information about how they found out who they were will never be gotten. It’s frivolous on its face. That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t like to catch these guys and put them where all spies go, but let’s understand — and I’m going to belabor a point for a moment, if I can — how did we find out who these spies were? We probably used our own hackers to go into their computers and find out who they were, and so the irony of claiming that these people we found out; we didn’t find out about these people because we made a phone call and asked, ‘Who are your spies on this?’ We found out through clandestine illegal sources, but we’re not going to allow an indictment in Russia to have those people go. “ – READ MORE

