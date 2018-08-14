Florida Dems Looking For ‘Blue Wave.’ It’s Not Happening.

If there is a blue wave, it’s not in Florida. As Politico reports, Florida Division of Elections data that was released for Tuesday’s primary reveal that the percentage of active registered Democrats dropped almost 2 percentage points compared to 2016.

One Democratic consultant told Politico, “None of us will admit this publicly, but we’re worried. Where’s the blue wave? The party has no money. The Republicans do. … But, thankfully, Republicans have Trump and he’s a disaster when the elections are close. And this election will be close.”

Politico notes, “As of Monday morning, 572,000 absentee ballots had been mailed in, 47 percent from Republicans and 39 percent from Democrats. The 8-point margin in Republicans’ favor this midterm compares with a 6-point Republican advantage over ballots cast by Democrats 15 days from the 2014 midterm primary.” – READ MORE