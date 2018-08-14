    True Pundit

    ‘Architect of the Collusion Theory’: Fitton Says Strzok’s Firing Is ‘Body Blow’ to Mueller Probe (VIDEO)

    Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said that the firing of former FBI agent Peter Strzok was “long overdue.”

    Strzok, who played leading roles on the Clinton email investigation and the Russia probe, was terminated from the bureau on Friday, according to his attorney, who added that the firing was politically motivated.

    He testified before Congress last month about the slew of Trump-bashing texts he sent to Lisa Page, his former co-worker and lover, using his FBI phone.

    Fitton said Monday on Outnumbered Overtime that Strzok is an “architect” behind the Russian collusion theory and that there would be no probe without him.READ MORE

    Fox News Insider

     

