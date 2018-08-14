‘Architect of the Collusion Theory’: Fitton Says Strzok’s Firing Is ‘Body Blow’ to Mueller Probe (VIDEO)

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said that the firing of former FBI agent Peter Strzok was “long overdue.”

Strzok, who played leading roles on the Clinton email investigation and the Russia probe, was terminated from the bureau on Friday, according to his attorney, who added that the firing was politically motivated.