Florida bill would allow illegal immigrants to get driver’s licenses

A bill that was recently filed in Florida’s House and Senate would allow people to get driver’s licenses regardless of their immigration status.

Proposed in the Florida Legislature last month, the bill would let illegal immigrants use identifying documents like an unexpired foreign passport or a foreign birth certificate to get a license to drive.

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani, who sponsored the House bill, said she believes this legislation “helps to build that trust” with those who are considered “marginalized” in the state, and said it would make roads safer, according to the News Service of Florida.

"It doesn't matter your immigration status. If you are on the roads, you should have access to a driver's test and the ability to get car insurance," Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez said.