FLASHBACK: When Chris Matthews Said Fight For SCOTUS Would Be ‘Spanish Civil War’ (VIDEO)

They say “be careful what you wish for.” Next time MSNBC’s Chris Matthews should think long and hard before he calls for a “Spanish Civil War” over a SCOTUS fight.

Back in June when Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, leftists were up in arms over who would replace him, with many fretting about the fate of their beloved Roe v. Wade. One of those men, of course, was none other than Chris Matthews of MSNBC.

Speaking to Ali Velshi, not only did Matthews predict the fight would be the “Spanish Civil War,” but his only advice to Democrats was to play as dirty as they could by blocking Kavanaugh at every turn. Matthews did not call for peace or level-headedness; he called for an absolute block in a situation he predicted would be like the “Spanish Civil War.”- READ MORE

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

“Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” the lawyer explained.- READ MORE