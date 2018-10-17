FLASHBACK: Warren Said Her Parents Eloped Because Of Racism Against Her Mom’s Native American Ancestry (VIDEO)

In a June 29, 2012 interview with NECN’s Jim Braude on the BroadSide television program, Elizabeth Warren stated that her parents had to elope in 1932 because her father’s parents objected to her mother’s Cherokee and Delaware ancestry.

Warren stated: Actually, you have it wrong about what it is I believe. My mom and dad were very much in love with each other and they wanted to get married and my father's parents said absolutely not. You can't marry her because she's part Cherokee and she's part Delaware. And um, after fighting it as long as they could, my parents went off, they eloped. It was an issue in our family the whole time I grew up about these two families. It was an issue still raised at my mother's funeral. So what I know about my parents is I know that in that little town they grew up in that my father's parents knew enough about my mother and her family to say I have no doubts."