SEN. HATCH TROLLS SEN. WARREN, CLAIMS HE’S 1/1032 T-REX

Utah Republican Senator Orrin Hatch released his own DNA test on Twitter Monday evening in response to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren doing the same to prove she has Native American ancestry.

These DNA tests are quite something. pic.twitter.com/tCHmW7pJbj — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 15, 2018

Hatch, 84, tweeted, “DNA Test Results 1/1032 T-Rex. The rest: other dinosaurs.”

According to his joke, Hatch could have the same percentage T-Rex as Warren might be Native American.