Flashback: Trump Predicted His Own Presidency 31 Years Ago

It all started with an official request to Trump, a registered Republican, from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to be the host of the DCCC’s 25th annual Democratic Congressional Dinner and fundraising gala in March of 1988, as well as the request that he switch political parties.

Trump responded at the time that he would consider hosting the Democrat dinner, but noted that a change in parties would be rather unlikely.

Of the request for Trump to host and serve as chairman of the annual gala, Democrat Arkansas Rep. Beryl Anthony, who was then-chair of the DCCC, stated, ”He’s young, dynamic, successful,” not to mention, ”the message Trump has been preaching is a Democratic message.”

House Democrats enlisted the help of Senate Democrats in their efforts too, as then-Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry called Trump to extend the invitation, with a Kerry spokesman telling reporters that, “(Kerry) sees Trump as an independent thinker who can put this thing together.”

Trump had caught the eye of Democrats, among many others, with a speech he had delivered in New Hampshire during the Republican primary, when he talked about many of the same issues he has addressed in recent years.

It was at that time that Trump had insisted he wasn’t a candidate for president in 1988, but stated, “I believe that if I did run for president, I’d win.” – READ MORE

One of the most reliable national pollsters, Rasmussen, which only polls Likely Voters and thus has proved more accurate in many of its political forecasts, currently shows Trump as having surpassed President Obama in overall approval at the the same point in his presidency. Here’s Rasmussen’s summary of its current tracking poll findings:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty percent (50%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 34% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 43% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.

Trump’s 48 – 53 is better than his predecessor’s approval numbers in the same poll at the same stage of his presidency. On February 8, 2010, Rasmussen found Obama at 46 – 54, 2 points lower in approval and 4 points higher in disapproval than Trump. Obama’s “strongly approve/disapprove” numbers were also worse: 26 – 41. – READ MORE

After a tremulous first year for the Trump administration, many in the press have been predicting a “blue wave” in November. Various polls have shown a deep blue polling preference in many swing districts over the past month. However, after Trump’s State of the Union speech, polls for Republicans have begun to stabilize.

5 POINTS!!! It's early, but Dems have to be a smidge worried about this:https://t.co/e05xjwY8os pic.twitter.com/c0qiTAtYTh — Micah Cohen (@micahcohen) February 6, 2018

This week, an aggregation of polling data from Five Thirty Eight showed a five-point drop in numbers for Democrats nationally since Christmas Day 2017. – READ MORE