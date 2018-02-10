CNN Reporters Agree Omarosa Is Full Of It And Only Wants Attention (VIDEO)

CNN reporters Chris Cillizza and Nia-Malika Henderson expressed their feelings about Omarosa Manigault’s return to reality TV and said she is only interested in attention.

“This is what Omarosa is brilliant about, right? Making good TV, reinventing herself, being relevant in whatever way she needs to be,” Henderson said Thursday on “CNN Newsroom.” “She jumped on the reality show band wagon early on with Donald Trump and jumped off the Hillary Clinton band wagon and on to the Donald Trump band wagon in the context of 2016. Here she is, reinventing herself and seeming to jump off the Donald Trump band wagon and making herself a kind of relevant and interesting to watch.” – READ MORE

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah’s threw a major diss at Omarosa Manigault during his first ever press briefing.

Omarosa was fired from her role in the Trump administration in December and was allegedly “physically dragged” out of the White House. “The Apprentice” star returned to reality television, taking a role on Celebrity Big Brother where she said she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets while serving in his administration and asserted things would not be “okay.”- READ MORE

CNN’s Chris Cuomo missed some key facts during a Monday morning interview with White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

During the wide-ranging interview, Cuomo and Shah discussed a report from The Washington Post that claimed President Donald Trump asked acting FBI director Andrew McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 election.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cuomo claimed that there exists a transcript of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s interview with the FBI about her use of a private email server.

“They didn’t even take a transcript,” Shah correctly said. – READ MORE