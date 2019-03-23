Flashback: Steve Cohen Wrongly Predicts Mueller Will Indict Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner (VIDEO)

Appearing July 30th, 2018, on CNN, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) wrongly predicted to host Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump’s son and son-in-law — Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner — would be indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

“I think they’re getting closer to knowing that the truth’s going to come out, that there was activities with the Trump campaign and Russia and releasing those hacks and guiding them to the states and the localities where they came from,” Cohen said. “Some of that was Jared Kushner’s responsibilities. Some of it was Donald Jr. I think you’re going to probably see indictments of both of those people.” – READ MORE