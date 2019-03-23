Todd Laments Trump Never Dragged Before a Grand Jury, Frets He’ll ‘Banana Republic Us’ (VIDEO)

Well, it’s finally here. Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his report on the Russia investigation late Friday afternoon to Attorney General William Barr and the liberal media began to conflagrate. During the early evening buzz on MSNBC’s MTP Daily, host Chuck Todd seemed to express concern over the fact that Mueller allowed President Trump and his legal team to answer written questions, instead of testifying before a grand jury.

Speaking with California Congressman Eric “nuke the gun owners” Swalwell (D) on the phone, Todd pressed him on Trump’s form of testimony:

This report was concluded without interviewing the President of the United States in front of a grand jury. Now, there’s plenty of – there was plenty of legal reasons perhaps that Bob Mueller decided not to go through with that. Will that be known as a mistake or not?

Of course, Todd’s fretting was empty because lying to federal investigators is illegal either way. – READ MORE