FLASHBACK: Nancy Pelosi Called for ‘Uprisings’ Against the Trump Administration

The Democrats’ past violent rhetoric is coming back to haunt them as they’re falling all over each other to blame Trump for the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Nancy Pelosi, for example, is calling on Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment or threatening impeachment otherwise.

In 2018, Nancy Pelosi told reporters she didn’t know why there weren’t “uprisings” over the issue of family separations at the southern border.

“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be when people realize that this is a policy that they defend,” Pelosi said during a press conference. “It’s a horrible thing, and I don’t see any prospect for legislation here.” – READ MORE

