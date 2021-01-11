Pelosi Says She Spoke To Gen. Milley About Not Allowing Trump to Order a Nuclear Strike

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) discussed with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley the course of action for preventing President Donald Trump from launching a nuclear strike.

“This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike,” Pelosi wrote in a letter she penned to her colleagues discussing the events of this past week.

She added, “The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”

Pelosi mentioned the attacks launched on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters on Wednesday and noted the growing support for the president to be removed from office using the 25th Amendment.

“Yesterday, Leader Schumer and I placed a call with Vice President Pence, and we still hope to hear from him as soon as possible with a positive answer as to whether he and the Cabinet will honor their oath to the Constitution and the American people,” she continued.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --