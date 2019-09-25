Flashback: Joe Biden Got Angry When Obama Campaign Vetted Hunter Biden

When former president Barack Obama’s campaign vetted Joe Biden during the 2008 presidential race, it also looked into Biden’s son, Hunter, angering the former vice president.

Obama campaign researchers found potential public relations issues with Hunter Biden’s marriage, substance abuse history, and lobbying work, according to the New York Times. “Keep my family out of this,” Joe Biden reportedly snapped. The Obama campaign did not press the issue any further.

Hunter Biden has become an issue for his father’s 2020 campaign due to his appointment to the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, during the Obama administration. The Ukrainian government dismissed the top prosecutor investigating the company.

The Obama administration repeatedly dodged questions about Hunter Biden's involvement with Burisma in 2014, amid heightened tensions between the United States and Russia following the annexation of Crimea.