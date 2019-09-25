Dems in Disarray After Pelosi ‘Impeachment’ Announcement: ‘Give Us a G-ddamn Message’

Democrats are already in disarray less than a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an “official” impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Moderate Democrats who came out in support of impeachment and put their careers on the line are now questioning what is new or different from before.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), one of the House’s most vulnerable Democrats, came out with six other moderate colleagues on Monday evening to back an impeachment inquiry in an op-ed that was seen as a watershed moment in impeachment efforts.

But after a Democrat caucus meeting with Pelosi Tuesday afternoon, Slotkin reportedly said to Democrat colleagues: "If you are asking us to stay on message, give us a g-ddamn message to stay on."