Flashback: De Blasio, NY Commissioner Told People to Gather in Groups When Coronavirus Outbreak Started (VIDEO)

New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio and Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot once had different advice for New Yorkers.

As the coronavirus battered Wuhan, China, and spread to other areas overseas in January, one positive case was confirmed in Washington state. However, that one case didn’t receive an alarming response.

In fact, at the time, de Blasio and Barbot encouraged New Yorkers to go on with their lives and take the same precautions they would take for the flu.

De Blasio on Feb. 14: The Coronavirus “should not stop you from going about your life, should not stop you from going to Chinatown and going out to eat. I’m going to do that today myself.” pic.twitter.com/OUaXyBUK06 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2020

“We are encouraging New Yorkers to go about their everyday lives and suggest practicing everyday precautions that we do through the flu season,” Barbot said on Jan. 26.

She added that those “who had recently traveled from Wuhan were not being urged to self-quarantine or avoid large public gatherings.” – READ MORE

