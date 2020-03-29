More Evidence China Is Lying; Number Of Urns More Than Double Reported Coronavirus Deaths

Radio Free Asia (the US State Department) adds that since the start of last week, “seven large funeral homes in Wuhan have been handing out the cremated remains of around 500 people to their families every day, suggesting that far more people died than ever made the official statistics.”

“It can’t be right … because the incinerators have been working round the clock, so how can so few people have died?” one Wuhan resident told RFA.

“They started distributing ashes and starting interment ceremonies on Monday.”

Social media users have been doing some basic math to figure out their daily capacity, while the news website Caixin.com reported that 5,000 urns had been delivered by a supplier to the Hankou Funeral Home in one day alone — double the official number of deaths.

Some social media posts have estimated that all seven funeral homes in Wuhan are handing out 3,500 urns every day in total.

Funeral homes have informed families that they will try to complete cremations before the traditional grave-tending festival of Qing Ming on April 5, which would indicate a 12-day process beginning on March 23.

Such an estimate would mean that 42,000 urns would be given out during that time. –RFA

Using another calculation, RFA estimates 46,800 deaths. – READ MORE

