Flashback: Biden running mate Kamala Harris once blasted him for racist past (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, previously blasted him for his racist past, including his opposition to bussing.

Harris, the senator from California and the now presumptive Democratic VP nominee, faced Biden during the Democratic primary debates last year, where she lambasted him for his defense of racists within the Senate and his lack of support for bussing schoolkids.

Reminder: Kamala Harris absolutely eviscerated Joe Biden for palling around with segregationists & standing in the way of school integration. pic.twitter.com/uFq86kcgqU — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 11, 2020

“It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States Senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country. It was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose bussing,” Harris quizzed Biden. “Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose bussing in America?”

Biden denied he opposed bussing as a whole, but he stood by his criticism of bussing directed by the Department of Education. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --