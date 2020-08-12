Chicago Looters Attack Charity

Looters targeted a Ronald McDonald House—a charity that provides free housing to families with sick children—in downtown Chicago Monday morning.

Thousands drove into Chicago early Monday to loot high-end retailers, department stores, and other businesses around the city’s Magnificent Mile. Residents and staff in the nearby Ronald McDonald House were forced into lockdown as looters targeted the building, breaking the charity’s doors and windows.

The Chicago charity currently houses 30 families whose children receive treatment at a nearby children’s hospital. Looters did not enter the building and nobody inside was injured. Staffer Lisa Mitchell said the safety concerns caused by riots create extra stress for already strained families.

“They’re already in a really really difficult spot,” Mitchell said. “Having this kind of additional stress and worrying about being able to get to and from the hospital, even though we’re five blocks away because of safety concerns, is just doubling the strain.” – READ MORE

