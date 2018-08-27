Flake says Senate does not want Trump to fire Sessions

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said on Sunday that the Senate, as a body, does not want President Trump to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“There may be a few isolated voices saying that the president ought to fire him now, I can tell you as a body we’re saying, ‘Please don’t,’ ” he told Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“He serves at the pleasure of the president, we all know that, but I think it would be a big mistake for the president to fire him now.”

The comments came after Todd played two clips of Sen. Lindsey Graham(R-S.C.) giving interviews. In the first, from last year, Graham said there will be “holy hell to pay” if Sessions is fired. But in a second interview, he said last week that “the president is entitled to an attorney general he has faith in.” – READ MORE

Attorney General Jeff Sessions “has to step up to the plate and do his job” and give congressional investigators the documents they’ve requested or “get out of the way,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) warned on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News.

“When Jeff Sessions was a senator, he certainly would have said, ‘I want the information,’” said Issa (pictured above), a member of the House Committee on the Judiciary and former chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“Now he needs to be on the other side saying Congress has an absolute right, the American people have a right. And he needs to lead that or get out of the way. And when I say get out of the way, somebody has to replace him that will do it if he won’t,” Issa added.

Sessions, the first senator to endorse President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential bid, stunned the president in March 2017 — just one month after being sworn in as attorney general — when he recused himself from overseeing the investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Sessions recusal left Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller to helm the probe in May 2017. – READ MORE