Tiger Woods says ‘you have to respect the office’ of president after questions about his relationship with Trump

Woods was first asked about his personal relationship with President Trump, and whether he would describe it as “personal or professional.”

“Well, I’ve known Donald for a number of years,” Woods replied. “We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”

Then, however, the reporter asked what he clearly wanted to ask from the beginning: “At times, especially 2018, I think a lot of people, especially colored immigrants are threatened by him and policy — what do you say to people who might find it interesting that you have a friendly relationship with him?”

Woods said, “Well, he’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office.

“No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

The reporter then asked Woods if he had anything else to add “about the state and the discourse of race relations?”

Woods again, declined: “No. I’m just finished 72 holes and really hungry.” – READ MORE

But this week, the Trump re-election campaign has jumped on the network’s decision with an email urging supporters to sign a petition urging ESPN to dump its blackout of the anthem, TMZ reported.

“Just after we heard a sitting governor trash America, ESPN has now decided it will no longer play the National Anthem before Monday Night Football,” the Trump campaign email reads. The governor referenced is New York’s Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo who recently had to do damage control for saying “America was never that great.”

“If ‘America’ is too offensive for anyone in our country, then what are they doing in America?” the campaign email continued.

“I’m calling on you to join me in denouncing this SPINELESS surrender to the politically correct liberal mob. I was the first person to sign this petition. Now I need you to follow my lead and be the second,” the missive concluded. – READ MORE